Eg WhiteBorn 22 November 1966
Eg White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrdt.jpg
1966-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56620768-362d-438d-b7e8-86eaa0383a93
Eg White Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Anthony "Eg" White (born 22 November 1966) is a British musician, songwriter and producer. White is primarily known for his work with successful acts such as Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, Adele, Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Will Young, James Morrison, Linkin Park, Pink, Joss Stone, Maverick Sabre and Rebecca Ferguson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eg White Tracks
Sort by
Great British Songbook Masterclass
Eg White
Great British Songbook Masterclass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrdt.jpglink
Great British Songbook Masterclass
Last played on
Broken
Eg White
Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrdt.jpglink
Broken
Last played on
Eg White Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Robbie Williams - BBC Music Awards 2016
-
Ask Robbie Williams: In Conversation
-
Robbie Wiliams
-
'I've Googled myself 10 times this morning!' Robbie Williams on his career in the internet age
-
Robbie Williams Interview
-
Robbie Williams: "I don't want to be a has-been!"
-
Robbie Williams is introduced by himself, Mr Burns and Johnny Vegas!
-
The song that made Robbie Williams cry
-
Take That are inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Rizzle Kicks in session
Back to artist