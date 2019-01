Francis Anthony "Eg" White (born 22 November 1966) is a British musician, songwriter and producer. White is primarily known for his work with successful acts such as Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, Adele, Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Will Young, James Morrison, Linkin Park, Pink, Joss Stone, Maverick Sabre and Rebecca Ferguson.

