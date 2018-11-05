Nathan John Feuerstein (born March 30, 1991), professionally known as NF, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He released an EP in 2014 with Capitol CMG, NF, which was his breakthrough release on the Billboard charts. He has released three studio albums: Mansion in 2015, Therapy Session in 2016 and Perception in 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. His single "Let You Down", from the album Perception, brought him worldwide fame, charting internationally and going triple platinum.