Nathan John Feuerstein (born March 30, 1991), professionally known as NF, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He released an EP in 2014 with Capitol CMG, NF, which was his breakthrough release on the Billboard charts. He has released three studio albums: Mansion in 2015, Therapy Session in 2016 and Perception in 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. His single "Let You Down", from the album Perception, brought him worldwide fame, charting internationally and going triple platinum.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-26
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
