Anita CarterBorn 31 March 1933. Died 29 July 1999
Anita Carter
1933-03-31
Anita Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Ina Anita Carter (March 31, 1933 – July 29, 1999), the youngest daughter of Ezra and Mother Maybelle Carter, was a versatile American singer who experimented with several different types of music and played upright bass with her sisters Helen Carter and June Carter Cash as The Carter Sisters. The trio joined the Grand Ole Opry radio show in 1950 (Anita was 17 years old at the time), opened shows for Elvis Presley, and joined The Johnny Cash Show in 1971. As a solo artist, and with her family, Carter recorded for a number of labels including RCA Victor, Cadence, Columbia, Audiograph, United Artists, Liberty and Capitol.
Anita Carter Tracks
The Trains Dont Go There Anymore
The Trains Dont Go There Anymore
Ive Been Loving You Too Long [To Stop Now]
I Will Never Marry
I Will Never Marry
I've Been Loving You Too Long
I've Been Loving You Too Long
I Dreamed Of A Hillbilly Heaven
I Dreamed Of A Hillbilly Heaven
Ring Of Fire
Ring Of Fire
Promise To John
Promise To John
Loving Him Was Easier
Loving Him Was Easier
