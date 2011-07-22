JahcooziFormed 2002
Jahcoozi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/565d2f2d-28fe-4da7-9f6e-56ea2f06793b
Jahcoozi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jahcoozi is a bass-heavy electronica trio made up of London-born, Sri Lankan heritage songwriter and front woman Sasha Perera and two producers and instrumentalists, Robot Koch and Tel-Aviv born Oren Gerlitz. The band met and formed in Berlin in 2002 and have released three albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jahcoozi Tracks
Sort by
Msoto Millions
Jahcoozi
Msoto Millions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Msoto Millions
Last played on
A Barefoot Dub/Close To Me (Click Box Medley)
Jahcoozi
A Barefoot Dub/Close To Me (Click Box Medley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hands In Your Pocket
Jahcoozi
Hands In Your Pocket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hands In Your Pocket
Last played on
Barefoot Dub
Jahcoozi
Barefoot Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barefoot Dub
Last played on
Jahcoozi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist