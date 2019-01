Jahcoozi is a bass-heavy electronica trio made up of London-born, Sri Lankan heritage songwriter and front woman Sasha Perera and two producers and instrumentalists, Robot Koch and Tel-Aviv born Oren Gerlitz. The band met and formed in Berlin in 2002 and have released three albums.

