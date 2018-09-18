Norbert Rodenkirchen
Norbert Rodenkirchen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5659ca8a-03e8-4e01-bb50-87fd978a11d4
Norbert Rodenkirchen Tracks
Sort by
Mille Regretz
Norbert Rodenkirchen
Mille Regretz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mille Regretz
Last played on
Society of the First Snowfall
Norbert Rodenkirchen
Society of the First Snowfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Society of the First Snowfall
Last played on
O Vos Angeli
Hildegard von Bingen
O Vos Angeli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56l.jpglink
O Vos Angeli
Last played on
Back to artist