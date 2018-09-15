The Kathryn Tickell Band
The Kathryn Tickell Band
The Kathryn Tickell Band Tracks
Faroe Rum
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Faroe Rum
Faroe Rum
Last played on
Peter Man / The Weasel Of Colterscleuch/ Fiddlebeat Breakdown/ Falls Of Altnarie
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Peter Man / The Weasel Of Colterscleuch/ Fiddlebeat Breakdown/ Falls Of Altnarie
Peter Man
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Peter Man
Peter Man
Last played on
Drop Dead Waltz / Franklin River Reel
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Drop Dead Waltz / Franklin River Reel
Air Moving
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Air Moving
Air Moving
Last played on
Tiger's First Bird
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Tiger's First Bird
Tiger's First Bird
Last played on
Holey Ha'Penny / The Tyne Bridge Hornpipe
Traditional English & The Kathryn Tickell Band
Holey Ha'Penny / The Tyne Bridge Hornpipe
Holey Ha'Penny / The Tyne Bridge Hornpipe
Composer
Last played on
Long Grass
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Long Grass
Long Grass
Last played on
Otterburn
Kathryn Tickell, Trad & The Kathryn Tickell Band
Otterburn
Otterburn
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Ians Trip to Wales, Antons Muneira
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Ians Trip to Wales, Antons Muneira
Ians Trip to Wales, Antons Muneira
Last played on
Herd
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Herd
Herd
Last played on
Hareshaw Burn
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Hareshaw Burn
Hareshaw Burn
Last played on
Jamie's Air/Jamie's Jig/In the Shadow of the Angel
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Jamie's Air/Jamie's Jig/In the Shadow of the Angel
Air Moving
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Air Moving
Air Moving
Last played on
Bridge
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Bridge
Bridge
Last played on
The Peacock Followed the Hen
The Kathryn Tickell Band
The Peacock Followed the Hen
Floating from Skerry
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Floating from Skerry
Floating from Skerry
Last played on
One For Julian
The Kathryn Tickell Band
One For Julian
One For Julian
Last played on
Herd on the Hill / Elsie Marley
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Herd on the Hill / Elsie Marley
Herd on the Hill / Elsie Marley
Last played on
Sully's / Halibut
The Kathryn Tickell Band
Sully's / Halibut
Sully's / Halibut
Last played on
title to be decided
The Kathryn Tickell Band
title to be decided
title to be decided
Last played on
Upcoming Events
22
Mar
2019
Kathryn Tickell
Brewery Arts Centre, Blackpool, UK
23
Mar
2019
Kathryn Tickell
National Forest Folk Club, Ashby-de-la-zouch, UK
5
Apr
2019
Kathryn Tickell, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
6
Apr
2019
Kathryn Tickell, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 25: Grainger
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-02T15:31:10
2
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 25: Grainger
Royal Albert Hall
