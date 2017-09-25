Acetone is an American alternative rock band formed in 1992 in Los Angeles, California, from the three core members of the group Spinout, formed in 1987. The group consisted of Mark Lightcap on guitar, Richie Lee on bass and Steve Hadley on drums. The group disbanded after Lee committed suicide on July 23, 2001.

In 2017 a compilation Acetone 1992–2001, including nine previously unreleased tracks, was released.

The surviving members of the band reunited to play, with additional musicians Senon Williams and Jason Yates, a concert in London in June 2018.

The group's influences included the Beach Boys, Gram Parsons and the Velvet Underground. Establishing themselves as an alternative rock group, they had also incorporated genres ranging from neo-psychedelia to roots rock and country into their music.