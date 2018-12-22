The PrecisionsFormed 1959
The Precisions was a Detroit Doo Wop/R&B group of the 1960s. Their breakthrough single "If This Is Love (I'd Rather Be Lonely)," reached #26 in the R&B and #60 in the pop chart. This was followed up with "Instant Heartbreak" in March 1968. The band's members were Arthur Ashford, Michael Morgan, Billy Prince and Denis Gilmore.
