Paul David Dakeyne (born 30 January 1961), known by his stage name Tinman, is a British house music producer/remixer from Hull, East Yorkshire. In 1994, his single "Eighteen Strings" (also written as "18 Strings") became an international club hit. It was rumoured that the original bootleg recording of "Eighteen Strings" contained a sample of the riff from "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana, and that the usage of the sample was disallowed, therefore it was reproduced for commercial release. However, the riffs from the bootleg and commercial release were both produced by Dakeyne. The song was a Top 10 hit in the UK Singles Chart.

In addition to this commercial success, Dakeyne also remixed many tracks for DMC which were released on a "DJ Only" basis.