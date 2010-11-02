Reagan Youth is an American punk rock band formed by singer Dave Rubinstein (Dave Insurgent) and guitarist Paul Bakija (Paul Cripple) in Queens, New York in early 1980. Part of the anarcho-punk movement, the band members were committed political anarchists. Their name critiques fervor for then-presidential frontrunner Ronald Reagan with the Hitler Youth who pledged blind allegiance to the Nazi regime during World War II.

Their initial career lasted until 1990, and singer Rubinstein committed suicide three years later following a series of tragic events. In 2006, Bakija reformed the band with bassist Al Pike, drummer Javier Madriaga, and several new members.

An important group in the New York hardcore scene, they performed regularly at CBGB and toured the U.S. extensively, often with other early punk bands such as the Dead Kennedys, Bad Brains, The Misfits and the Beastie Boys.