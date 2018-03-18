The AnswerUK rock band. Formed 2000
The Answer
2000
The Answer Biography (Wikipedia)
The Answer are a Northern Irish hard rock band from Newcastle and Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK. They have achieved success with their debut album Rise selling in excess of 30,000 copies in the UK & Europe, 10,000 on day one in Japan and 100,000 worldwide.
The Answer Performances & Interviews
The Answer - Preachin'
2016-06-04
The Answer perform 'Preachin' live at Stormont for BBC Music Day
The Answer - Preachin'
The Answer Tracks
Memphis Water
The Answer
Memphis Water
Memphis Water
Solas
The Answer
Solas
Solas
In This Land
The Answer
In This Land
In This Land
Being Begotten
The Answer
Being Begotten
Being Begotten
Tunnel
The Answer
Tunnel
Tunnel
Strange Kinda' Nothing
The Answer
Strange Kinda' Nothing
Strange Kinda' Nothing
Thief of Light
The Answer
Thief of Light
Thief of Light
Beautiful World
The Answer
Beautiful World
Beautiful World
Never Too Late
The Answer
Never Too Late
Never Too Late
Under The Sun
The Answer
Under The Sun
Under The Sun
Gone Too Long
The Answer
Gone Too Long
Gone Too Long
Aristocrat
The Answer
Aristocrat
Aristocrat
Spectacular>
The Answer
Spectacular>
Spectacular>
New Horizon
The Answer
New Horizon
New Horizon
Why'd You Change Your Mind?
The Answer
Why'd You Change Your Mind?
Why'd You Change Your Mind?
Spectacular
The Answer
Spectacular
Spectacular
Speak Now
The Answer
Speak Now
Speak Now
Preachin'
The Answer
Preachin'
Preachin'
Preachin' [Live]
The Answer
Preachin' [Live]
Preachin' [Live]
