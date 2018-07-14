Keith HarlingBorn 8 May 1963
Keith Harling
1963-05-08
Keith Harling Biography
Keith Harling (born May 8, 1963 in Greenwood, South Carolina) is an American former country music artist. He made his debut in 1998 with the album Write It in Stone, issued on the MCA Nashville label. It produced four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. A second album, Bring It On, was issued a year later on the Giant Records label.
Keith Harling Tracks
Coming Back To You
Keith Harling
Coming Back To You
Coming Back To You
Papa Bear
Keith Harling
Papa Bear
Papa Bear
Three Words Away
Keith Harling
Three Words Away
Three Words Away
Bring It On
Keith Harling
Bring It On
Bring It On
Santa's Got a Semi
Keith Harling
Santa's Got a Semi
Santa's Got a Semi
Walkin' Away
Keith Harling
Walkin' Away
Walkin' Away
