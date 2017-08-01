Annette Vande GorneBorn 6 January 1946
Annette Vande Gorne
Annette Vande Gorne (born January 6, 1946) is a Belgian electroacoustic music composer currently living in Ohain, Belgium.
Yawar Fiesta (Excerpt)
