Geoffrey PooleBorn 9 February 1949
Geoffrey Poole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5649b44d-0f9f-42fb-b1f6-37e976a36062
Geoffrey Poole Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Richard Poole (born 9 February 1949 in Ipswich, Suffolk) is a contemporary classical composer and educator. His scores range from Western orchestral, choral, vocal, chamber, theatre and contemporary dance genres, to intercultural conceptions featuring Ghanean Drummer, Javanese Gamelan, or Korean traditional performers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geoffrey Poole Tracks
Sort by
Imerina
Geoffrey Poole
Imerina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Imerina
Last played on
Harmonice Mundi
Geoffrey Poole
Harmonice Mundi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmonice Mundi
Last played on
Geoffrey Poole Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on the Bare Mountain (orch. Rimsky-Korsakov) - excerpt (Prom 28)
-
The extraordinary Oliver Knussen: Mark-Anthony Turnage and George Benjamin pay moving tribute
-
Greg Beardsell: freedom and delight in jazz
-
21st Century Opera
-
Turnage: I was challenged by Sir Simon Rattle
-
“You miss being in there”
-
"He was a quite exceptional being"
-
Composers' Rooms: No.21 George Benjamin
-
Composers' Rooms: No.12 Mark-Anthony Turnage
-
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Momentum and Kai
Back to artist