Layng Martine Jr. is an American songwriter. A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, he was the writer of "Rub It In", a number one country hit for Billy "Crash" Craddock in 1974, which became the long-running TV commercial "Plug It In" for Johnson & Johnson's Glade Plug-ins air freshening product. This song was previously a No. 65 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for Martine himself in 1971, whose version was released on Barnaby Records. Some of Martine's other writing credits include Elvis Presley's million seller "Way Down", The Pointer Sisters' Top Ten "Should I Do It" and Trisha Yearwood's "I Wanna Go Too Far". He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1993 for Best Country Song, for co-writing Reba McEntire's "The Greatest Man I Never Knew".

Martine authored an article for The New York Times Modern Love column about his continued love story with his wife Linda after she became a paraplegic after a car accident. The couple has three sons, one of whom is musician and producer Tucker Martine.