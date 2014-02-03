Ilya KalerBorn 2 June 1963
Ilya Kaler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56445eed-39a3-4398-bdbc-3b41de380197
Ilya Kaler Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilya Kaler (born June 2, 1963) is a Russian-born violinist. Born and educated in Moscow, Kaler is the only person to have won Gold Medals at all three of the International Tchaikovsky Competition (Moscow, 1986); the Sibelius (Helsinki, 1985); and the Paganini (Genoa, 1981).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ilya Kaler Tracks
Sort by
Suite de concert Op.28 for violin and orchestra (feat. Thomas Sanderling, Ilya Kaler & Russian Philharmonic Orchestra)
Sergei Ivanovich Taneyev
Suite de concert Op.28 for violin and orchestra (feat. Thomas Sanderling, Ilya Kaler & Russian Philharmonic Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45g.jpglink
Suite de concert Op.28 for violin and orchestra (feat. Thomas Sanderling, Ilya Kaler & Russian Philharmonic Orchestra)
Last played on
Double Concerto In A Minor For Violin And Cello Andante
Ilya Kaler
Double Concerto In A Minor For Violin And Cello Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist