Cub Sport is an independent Australian Alt pop group from Brisbane, Queensland. The band is composed of vocalist Tim Nelson, keyboardist/guitarist Zoe Davis, keyboardist Sam "Bolan" Netterfield and drummer Dan Puusaari. To date, the band has released three EPs and two studio albums.

