Cub SportAustralian pop, previously "Cub Scouts". Formed 2010
Cub Sport
2010
Cub Sport Biography (Wikipedia)
Cub Sport is an independent Australian Alt pop group from Brisbane, Queensland. The band is composed of vocalist Tim Nelson, keyboardist/guitarist Zoe Davis, keyboardist Sam "Bolan" Netterfield and drummer Dan Puusaari. To date, the band has released three EPs and two studio albums.
Cub Sport Tracks
O Lord
Cub Sport
O Lord
O Lord
I Can't Save You (Live In Session)
Cub Sport
I Can't Save You (Live In Session)
I Can't Save You (Live In Session)
Stay (Live In Session)
Cub Sport
Stay (Live In Session)
Stay (Live In Session)
I Can't Save You
Cub Sport
I Can't Save You
I Can't Save You
Stay
Cub Sport
Stay
Stay
Space
Cub Sport
Space
Space
