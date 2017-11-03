Stephen Stills Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Arthur Stills (born January 3, 1945) is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Beginning his professional career with Buffalo Springfield, he composed one of their few hits "For What It's Worth," which became one of the most recognizable songs of the 1960s. Other notable songs he contributed to the band were "Sit Down, I Think I Love You", "Bluebird" and "Rock & Roll Woman". According to bandmate Richie Furay, he was "the heart and soul of Buffalo Springfield."
After Buffalo Springfield disbanded, Stills began working with David Crosby and Graham Nash as a trio called Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN). Stills, in addition to writing much of the band's songs, played bass, guitar, and keyboards on their debut album. The album sold over four million copies and at that point had outsold anything from the three members' prior bands: the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, and the Hollies. The album won the trio a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
Stephen Stills Tracks
Sort by
Love The One You're With
Go Back Home
4 + 20
Houses
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
Long May You Run
Girl From The North Country
Judy
Who Knows Where The Time Goes
Everybody Knows
So Begins The Task
Reason To Believe
River Of Gold
Latest Stephen Stills News
Stephen Stills Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Graham Nash on Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and The Hollies
-
Matt Everitt chats to David Crosby in the Music News
-
Graham Nash Interview
-
Could there ever be a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young reunion?
-
David Crosby in Conversation
-
Why did Graham Nash scatter his mother’s ashes onstage at Carnegie Hall?
-
Graham Nash - Chicago
-
Graham Nash - I Used To Be A King
-
Graham Nash - Bus Stop
-
Graham Nash - Simple Man