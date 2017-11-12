Th' DudesFormed 1976. Disbanded 1980
Th' Dudes
1976
Th' Dudes Biography (Wikipedia)
Th' Dudes were a late 1970s / early 1980s pop/rock band from Auckland, New Zealand. Hits include "Walking in Light", "Right First Time", " Be Mine Tonight" and "Bliss".
Th' Dudes Tracks
Bliss
Last played on
