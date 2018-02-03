Cartel de Santa is a Mexican rap group from the "barrio de la Aurora", Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, Mexico by Hector Montaño and Ronaldo Sifuentes. The band started playing in 1998 as part of the Avanzada Regia musical movement and is currently composed of Eduardo Davalos de Luna, also known as MC Babo (lead vocals), Rowan Rabia (beatmaker) and DJ Agustín (only in live shows). They have been referred to as one of the most notable Mexican hip-hop artists.