The GladiatorsReggae. Formed 1968
The Gladiators
1968
The Gladiators Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gladiators are a Jamaican roots reggae band, most popular during the 1970s. The core was Albert Griffiths (guitarist and singer), Clinton Fearon (bassist and singer) and Gallimore Sutherland rhythm guitar and singer. The two most famous albums are Trenchtown Mix Up (1976) and Proverbial Reggae (1978) with songs as "Hearsay", "Jah Works", "Dreadlocks the Time is Now". "Mix Up", "Music Makers from Jamaica", and "Soul Rebel" – a song written by The Wailers. Gladiators also cooperated with the toaster U-Roy.
The Gladiators Tracks
Looks Is Deceiving
Sweet Soul Music
Re-Arrange (Discomix)
Streets of gold
Soul Rebel
Get Ready
Eli Eli
Hearsay
You little rat
We'll Find The Blessing
Mix Up
Strictly Dub
Roots Natty Roots
Know Yourself Mankind
Rude Boy Ska
Dreadlocks The Time Is Now
Jah Works
Tovarich
