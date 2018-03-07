Marius de VriesBorn 1961
Marius de Vries
1961
Marius de Vries Biography (Wikipedia)
Marius de Vries (born 1961) is an English music producer and composer. He has won a Grammy Award from four nominations, two BAFTA Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award.
Marius de Vries Tracks
Frozen
Frozen
The Avengers (Theme From The TV Series)
The Avengers (Theme From The TV Series)
The Avengers
The Avengers
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO & JULIET (1996): Balcony Scene
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO & JULIET (1996): Balcony Scene
You Got Five Minutes
You Got Five Minutes
Stabbing Morphine
Stabbing Morphine
Forcefield
Forcefield
The Fight
The Fight
