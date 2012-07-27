BrainstormGerman power metal band. Formed 1989
Brainstorm
1989
Brainstorm Biography (Wikipedia)
Brainstorm is a German power metal band, formed in 1989 by guitarists Torsten Ihlenfeld and Milan Loncaric, and drummer Dieter Bernert, The band features lead singer Andy B. Franck, who is also famous for his other band, Symphorce. They are known to play a somewhat darker style of music than most power metal groups.
Brainstorm Tracks
Beast In The Sky
Brainstorm
Beast In The Sky
Beast In The Sky
