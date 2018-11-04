Olga SchepsBorn 1 January 1986
Olga Scheps
1986-01-01
Olga Scheps Biography (Wikipedia)
Olga Scheps (born January 4, 1986) is a German-Russian pianist, who currently resides in Cologne, Germany.
Olga Scheps Tracks
The Seasons, Op. 37b: XI. November (Troika)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons, Op. 37b: XI. November (Troika)
The Seasons, Op. 37b: XI. November (Troika)
Je Te Veux (opening)
Erik Satie
Je Te Veux (opening)
Je Te Veux (opening)
Cinq Grimaces Pour Le Song d'une Nuit d'été
Erik Satie
Cinq Grimaces Pour Le Song d'une Nuit d'été
Cinq Grimaces Pour Le Song d'une Nuit d'été
Melody from "Orfeo ed Euridice"
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Melody from "Orfeo ed Euridice"
Melody from "Orfeo ed Euridice"
Piano sonata No. 7 op. 83, 3. mvt Precipitato
Sergei Prokofiev
Piano sonata No. 7 op. 83, 3. mvt Precipitato
Piano sonata No. 7 op. 83, 3. mvt Precipitato
Olga Scheps Links
