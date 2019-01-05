BalojiBelgian musician & rapper. Born 12 September 1978
Baloji
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t613w.jpg
1978-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5635fc2f-c74f-4506-887e-ccbcc6bb66dc
Baloji Biography (Wikipedia)
Baloji (born 12 September 1978 in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo) is a Belgian rapper, MC and hip hop artist of Congolese origin. Known as MC Balo in the hip hop group Starflam, he continued as solo artist starting 2004.
Baloji Tracks
Spoiler
Baloji
Spoiler
Spoiler
Spoiler (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Baloji
Spoiler (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Bipolaire - Les Noirs (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Baloji
Bipolaire - Les Noirs (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Soleil de Volt (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Baloji
Soleil de Volt (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
L'Hiver Indien
Baloji
L'Hiver Indien
L'Hiver Indien
Soleil De Volt
Baloji
Soleil De Volt
Soleil De Volt
L'Art De la Fugue
Baloji
L'Art De la Fugue
L'Art De la Fugue
Peau de chagrin - Bleu de nuit
Baloji
Peau de chagrin - Bleu de nuit
Peau de chagrin - Bleu de nuit
Spoiler
Baloji
Spoiler
Spoiler
Etoiles Bipolaire - les noirs
Baloji
Etoiles Bipolaire - les noirs
Etoiles Bipolaire - les noirs
L'Hiver Indien
Baloji
L'Hiver Indien
L'Hiver Indien
Peau de Chagrin
Baloji
Peau de Chagrin
Peau de Chagrin
Peau de Chagrin - Bleu de nuit
Baloji
Peau de Chagrin - Bleu de nuit
Peau de Chagrin - Bleu de nuit
Bipolaire les noirs (6 Music Session, 29th Mar 2018)
Baloji
Bipolaire les noirs (6 Music Session, 29th Mar 2018)
Soleil de Volt (6 Music Session, 29th Mar 2018)
Baloji
Soleil de Volt (6 Music Session, 29th Mar 2018)
Spoiler - The Biggest Weekend RX 250518
Baloji
Spoiler - The Biggest Weekend RX 250518
Upcoming Events
26
May
2019
Baloji, Beach House, Metronomy, Toro y Moi, Kurt Vile, HONNE, Christine and the Queens, Maribou State, Cuco, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Rina Sawayama and Ezra Collective
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/an2mn3
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-25T15:40:25
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
