Four80East Formed 1997
Four80East
1997
Four80East Biography (Wikipedia)
Four80East is a Canadian electro jazz ensemble from Toronto with Rob DeBoer (keyboards, bass and guitar) and Tony Grace (percussion); accompanied by various session musicians. Although Four80East began as a studio concept, they have evolved into a live act. Their music is melodic with strong bass rhythms.
Four80East Tracks
Are You Ready (Extended Mix)
Are You Ready
Positraction
Cookie Strut
Eastside
Four80East Links
