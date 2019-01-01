Viktoria PostnikovaBorn 12 January 1944
Viktoria Postnikova
1944-01-12
Viktoria Postnikova Biography (Wikipedia)
Viktoria Valentinovna Postnikova (born 12 January 1944) is a Russian pianist.
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
Carl Maria von Weber
Chant sans paroles
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
June from The Seasons
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
5 works for piano; 5 works for piano orch. Oliver Knussen
Alexander Scriabin
Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-01T15:36:36
1
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 33 - European Arts Festival
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-15T15:36:36
15
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 33 - European Arts Festival
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-27T15:36:36
27
Jul
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-21T15:36:36
21
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-31T15:36:36
31
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
