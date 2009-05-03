Sizarr was a German electronic, post-punk band from Landau, Germany. The band consists of Deaf Sty, * 1991, (vocals/guitar/synth), P Monaee, * 1991, (vocals/guitar/synth) and Gora Sou, * 1993, (drums/machines).

The band was founded in Landau, Germany, in 2009.

In April 2010 Sizarr was supporting act for These New Puritans in Heidelberg, Germany. This was followed by a number of performances at important German music festivals such as Dockville, On3 Festival and Melt! festival in Summer 2010. They also supported a number of major acts such as Kele from Bloc Party and Broken Bells (Danger Mouse/James Mercer).

In 2011, the band continued to play the German festival circuit with dates at Modular Festival in Augsburg, Melt Festival 2011, Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg and Iceland's Airwaves Festival.

Since 2011 the band is mentioned and featured in a number of German music publications, such as 2011 the February edition of Rolling Stone, Meier, Coolture, Intro, Mitteschön, Musikexpress and 2012 on West German Broadcasting, n-tv or Spiegel Online, the most visited news website written in German.