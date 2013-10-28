Whales in CubiclesFormed 1 May 2009
Whales in Cubicles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/562fef83-c026-4bd2-a02b-a88cf66228d3
Whales in Cubicles Biography (Wikipedia)
Whales in Cubicles were an indie rock band from London, UK, who played between 2010 and 2015. Whales in Cubicles took their inspiration for their band name from Andrew Bird's song "Plasticities".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Whales in Cubicles Tracks
Sort by
Wax And Feathers (Live In Session)
Whales in Cubicles
Wax And Feathers (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wax And Feathers (Live In Session)
Last played on
Death In The Evening (Live In Session)
Whales in Cubicles
Death In The Evening (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death In The Evening (Live In Session)
Last played on
Wax & Feathers
Whales in Cubicles
Wax & Feathers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wax & Feathers
Last played on
Nowhere Flag
Whales in Cubicles
Nowhere Flag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere Flag
Last played on
Across America
Whales in Cubicles
Across America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Across America
Last played on
We Never Win
Whales in Cubicles
We Never Win
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Never Win
Last played on
Golden Metal
Whales in Cubicles
Golden Metal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Metal
Last played on
100 Years Of Solitary Franchising
Whales in Cubicles
100 Years Of Solitary Franchising
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whales in Cubicles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist