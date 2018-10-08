Ronan BrownePiper. Born 7 August 1965
Ronan Browne
1965-08-07
Ronan Browne is an Irish musician and composer who plays the uilleann pipes. He plays the pipes and sings with the band Cran, and also plays in a duet with Peter O'Loughlin. He was the original piper with both Riverdance and the Afro Celt Sound System.
Browne has also contributed music to the film soundtracks of Circle of Friends, Rob Roy, Robin of Locksley, The Secret of Roan Inish, Streets of Gold, Gangs of New York, and the TV series Bringing It All Back Home.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtv3.jpglink
Last played on
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4k2.jpglink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
