Jonell US female R'n'B artist Shannon Jonell Showes
Jonell
Jonell Biography
Jonell is an American R&B singer, born Shannon Jonell Showes in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.
In 2001, Jonell introduced with her first hit Round and Round on producer Hi-Tek's album Hi-Teknology. Later that year Jonell intended to release her debut album on the Def Soul label. Her first single "So Whassup" featured a guest appearance by Redman. However, the album was never released. In 2005, her webpage on the Def Soul website was no longer accessible.
The remix of Round and Round featuring Method Man on the How High soundtrack was also a commercial hit.
Jonell Tracks
Round And Round (Remix)
Jonell
Round And Round (Remix)
Round And Round (Remix)
Round and Round
Jonell
Round and Round
Round and Round
Round & Round (So Solid Remix) (feat. Jonell)
Hi‐Tek
Round & Round (So Solid Remix) (feat. Jonell)
Round & Round (So Solid Remix) (feat. Jonell)
Jonell Links
