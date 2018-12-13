Jonell is an American R&B singer, born Shannon Jonell Showes in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

In 2001, Jonell introduced with her first hit Round and Round on producer Hi-Tek's album Hi-Teknology. Later that year Jonell intended to release her debut album on the Def Soul label. Her first single "So Whassup" featured a guest appearance by Redman. However, the album was never released. In 2005, her webpage on the Def Soul website was no longer accessible.

The remix of Round and Round featuring Method Man on the How High soundtrack was also a commercial hit.