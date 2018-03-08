Karen TanakaComposer. Born 7 April 1961
Karen Tanaka
1961-04-07
Karen Tanaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Tanaka (born April 7, 1961) is a Japanese composer.
Karen Tanaka Tracks
Wind Energy (from Our Planet Earth)
Wind Energy (from Our Planet Earth)
Wind Energy (from Our Planet Earth)
Lavender Field
Lavender Field
Lavender Field
At the Grave of Beethoven First Movement
At the Grave of Beethoven First Movement
At the Grave of Beethoven First Movement
The Song of Songs (Metamorphosis) (feat. Joan Jeanrenaud)
The Song of Songs (Metamorphosis) (feat. Joan Jeanrenaud)
The Song of Songs (Metamorphosis) (feat. Joan Jeanrenaud)
Three Water Dances (2008)
Three Water Dances (2008)
Three Water Dances (2008)
At the Grave of Beethoven
At the Grave of Beethoven
At the Grave of Beethoven
