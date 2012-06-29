Maurice Yvain (12 February 1891 – 27 July 1965) was a French composer, noted for his operettas of the 1920s and 1930s, some of which were written for Mistinguett, at one time the best-paid female entertainer in the world. In the 1930s and 1940s he became a major success in the United States and several of his pieces appeared in the famous Ziegfeld Follies on Broadway. He also composed music for several films of notable directors such as Anatole Litvak, Julien Duvivier and Henri-Georges Clouzot and his music blended with the then "spirit of Paris".