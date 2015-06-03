NAO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gj8mt.jpg
1987-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56209fc4-b2d0-48ae-af0d-13ea0f96c6de
NAO Biography (Wikipedia)
Neo Jessica Joshua (born in December 1987), better known as Nao, is an English singer-songwriter and record producer from East London. Her sound has been described as soul combined with electronic music, funk and R&B. Nao coined the term "wonky funk" to describe her style. She released her debut album, For All We Know, in 2016, and her second album, Saturn, in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NAO Performances & Interviews
- NAO - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgn14.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgn14.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe Park Stage gets a flavour of soul-tinged R&B from the London singer songwriter.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zhd9c
NAO - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
NAO Tracks
Sort by
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK)
NAO
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sp033.jpglink
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK)
Last played on
Orbit
NAO
Orbit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj8mt.jpglink
Orbit
Last played on
Complicated (feat. NAO)
Mura Masa
Complicated (feat. NAO)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jx6ly.jpglink
Complicated (feat. NAO)
Last played on
Another Lifetime
NAO
Another Lifetime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06b5ds5.jpglink
Another Lifetime
Last played on
Saturn
NAO
Saturn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj8mt.jpglink
Saturn
Last played on
Drive and Disconnect
NAO
Drive and Disconnect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nqqb0.jpglink
Drive and Disconnect
Last played on
Playlists featuring NAO
Upcoming Events
20
Mar
2019
NAO, Jamie Isaac
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
21
Mar
2019
NAO, Jamie Isaac
Leeds Beckett University Students Union, Leeds, UK
22
Mar
2019
NAO, Jamie Isaac
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
26
Mar
2019
NAO, Jamie Isaac
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
28
Mar
2019
NAO, Jamie Isaac
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ax6n5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T15:16:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zcjbb.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/ajcwxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T15:16:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vts02.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest NAO News
NAO Links
Back to artist