Anthony Hewitt (born in 1971) is a classical pianist from the Lake District, England.
Described by The Gramophone as "a remarkably gifted artist", and by Alfred Brendel as "a young pianist of remarkable talent", Hewitt now combines his busy concert schedule with the duties of directing the Ulverston International Music Festival.
Viola Sonata No 2, Op 22 (Allegro giocoso)
York Bowen
Viola Sonata No 2, Op 22 (Allegro giocoso)
Viola Sonata No 2, Op 22 (Allegro giocoso)
Sunset
Lionel Tertis
Sunset
Sunset
4 Preludes: Op. 11 no. 15 in D flat; Op. 33 no 3 in C; Op. 33 no. 4 "Ardito Belicoso'; Op 11 No 14
Alexander Scriabin
4 Preludes: Op. 11 no. 15 in D flat; Op. 33 no 3 in C; Op. 33 no. 4 "Ardito Belicoso'; Op 11 No 14
Piano Cycle (2 - Repetitive Strain)
Stephen Goss
Piano Cycle (2 - Repetitive Strain)
Piano Cycle (2 - Repetitive Strain)
