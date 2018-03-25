Deitrick HaddonBorn 1973
Deitrick Haddon
1973
Deitrick Haddon Biography (Wikipedia)
Deitrick Vaughn Haddon (born May 17, 1973) is an American gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, pastor, and actor. He is best known for progressive gospel, and contemporary styles of music. He is also one of the cast members in Oxygen's reality television show Preachers of L.A.
Deitrick Haddon Tracks
Nothing But The Blood (feat. Deitrick Haddon)
Guvna B
Nothing But The Blood (feat. Deitrick Haddon)
Nothing But The Blood (feat. Deitrick Haddon)
Prayer Changes Everything
Deitrick Haddon
Prayer Changes Everything
Prayer Changes Everything
