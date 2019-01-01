Moss Icon is an American post-hardcore band formed in late 1986 in Annapolis, Maryland. Its original members are singer Jonathan Vance, guitarist Tonie Joy, bassist Monica DiGialleonardo, and drummer Mark Laurence. Alex Badertscher joined as second guitarist in 1990. Moss Icon is known as an early influence on the hardcore punk splinter genres known as post-hardcore, as well as for the eventual development of emo, although the band members themselves have denied knowingly contributing to the latter genre in any way.