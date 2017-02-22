Anita Kelsey
Anita Kelsey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5615bf3d-dbf6-41e1-b36b-0f96b45546f7
Anita Kelsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita Kelsey (born in Mitcham, Surrey, United Kingdom) is an English singer and songwriter whose vocals and top lines are featured on many hit dance records and feature films. Her voice has appeared as backup vocals for artists such as Kings of Leon, The Good, The Bad and The Queen, Razorlight, Boy George and the Spice Girls, as the featured vocalist on big screen productions such as Dark City, and more recently as the singer and songwriter for a series of successful dance projects. Since 2009 she has worked as a cat behaviour consultant.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anita Kelsey Tracks
Sort by
Try Me Out (Let Me Lick It) (feat. Anita Kelsey)
Sunship
Try Me Out (Let Me Lick It) (feat. Anita Kelsey)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Try Me Out (Let Me Lick It) (feat. Anita Kelsey)
Last played on
Anita Kelsey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist