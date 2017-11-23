Ernesto de CurtisBorn 4 October 1875. Died 31 December 1937
Ernesto de Curtis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1875-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56149f77-6f60-4918-b9c8-10cd613699d0
Ernesto de Curtis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernesto De Curtis (4 October 1875 – 31 December 1937) was an Italian composer.
Born in Naples, the son of Giuseppe De Curtis and Elisabetta Minnon, he was a great-grandson of composer Saverio Mercadante and the brother of poet Giambattista De Curtis, with whom he wrote the song "Torna a Surriento". He studied piano and received a diploma from the Conservatory of San Pietro a Maiella in Naples.
He died at Naples in 1937.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernesto de Curtis Tracks
Sort by
Non ti scordar di me! (Do not forget me!)
Ernesto de Curtis
Non ti scordar di me! (Do not forget me!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllt.jpglink
Non ti scordar di me! (Do not forget me!)
Last played on
Non ti scordar di me (Don't forget me)
Ernesto de Curtis
Non ti scordar di me (Don't forget me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Non ti scordar di me (Don't forget me)
Last played on
Voce'E Notte!
Llŷr Williams
Voce'E Notte!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031hc1y.jpglink
Voce'E Notte!
Singer
Last played on
Canta pe'me!
Ernesto de Curtis
Canta pe'me!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canta pe'me!
Last played on
Torna à Surriento
Ernesto de Curtis
Torna à Surriento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torna à Surriento
Last played on
Ernesto de Curtis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist