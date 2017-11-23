Ernesto De Curtis (4 October 1875 – 31 December 1937) was an Italian composer.

Born in Naples, the son of Giuseppe De Curtis and Elisabetta Minnon, he was a great-grandson of composer Saverio Mercadante and the brother of poet Giambattista De Curtis, with whom he wrote the song "Torna a Surriento". He studied piano and received a diploma from the Conservatory of San Pietro a Maiella in Naples.

He died at Naples in 1937.