Thomas Gould
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p052mhxv.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56121633-038b-49fe-9535-b30c502361cd
Thomas Gould Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Gould (born 1983) is a British violinist and the leader of Aurora Orchestra and associate leader of Britten Sinfonia. Gould is best known for his playing of the classical music repertoire although he also plays a six-string electric violin and has performed jazz at Ronnie Scott's. He has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Barbican Centre and Royal Festival Hall in London, as well as Bridgewater Hall, Manchester Arena, Symphony Hall, Birmingham and National Indoor Arena.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Gould Performances & Interviews
Thomas Gould Tracks
Sort by
Tundra
Ola Gjeilo
Tundra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Tundra
Last played on
Introit
Gerald Finzi
Introit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Introit
Conductor
Last played on
Divertimento in E flat major, K.563
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in E flat major, K.563
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Divertimento in E flat major, K.563
Last played on
Post Scriptum for violin and piano
Valentin Silvestrov
Post Scriptum for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhxv.jpglink
Post Scriptum for violin and piano
Last played on
Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478
Last played on
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988v (Aria; Variations 1-3)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988v (Aria; Variations 1-3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988v (Aria; Variations 1-3)
Last played on
The Sky is an Empty Mirror
Tim Garland
The Sky is an Empty Mirror
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhxv.jpglink
The Sky is an Empty Mirror
Last played on
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Variation 30, 'Quodlibet'; Aria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Variation 30, 'Quodlibet'; Aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Variation 30, 'Quodlibet'; Aria)
Last played on
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Aria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Aria)
Last played on
Concerto for Strings in G Minor
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for Strings in G Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto for Strings in G Minor
Last played on
Tongo 6
Diego Schissi
Tongo 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhxv.jpglink
Tongo 6
Last played on
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
This is the record of John
Last played on
Jacaranda
Jim Rattigan
Jacaranda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhxv.jpglink
Jacaranda
Last played on
Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires): Winter
Astor Piazzolla
Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires): Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires): Winter
Last played on
Introit in F major Op.6 for violin and small orchestra
Gerald Finzi
Introit in F major Op.6 for violin and small orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Introit in F major Op.6 for violin and small orchestra
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
El Amor Brujo
Manuel de Falla
El Amor Brujo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
El Amor Brujo
Singer
Harpsichord Concerto
Manuel de Falla
Harpsichord Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Harpsichord Concerto
Harpsichord Concerto
Francisco Coll
Harpsichord Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04x5rvv.jpglink
Harpsichord Concerto
Psyché
Manuel de Falla
Psyché
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Psyché
Singer
3 Sonatas (K443, K119 & K377) arr. John Woolrich for chamber orchestra
Domenico Scarlatti
3 Sonatas (K443, K119 & K377) arr. John Woolrich for chamber orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxhk.jpglink
3 Sonatas (K443, K119 & K377) arr. John Woolrich for chamber orchestra
Overture from Villancico al Santísimo 'Alentad armonias'
Padre Antonio Soler
Overture from Villancico al Santísimo 'Alentad armonias'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033drhg.jpglink
Overture from Villancico al Santísimo 'Alentad armonias'
How Cold The Wind Doth Blow For Tenor, Violin And Piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams
How Cold The Wind Doth Blow For Tenor, Violin And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
How Cold The Wind Doth Blow For Tenor, Violin And Piano
Performer
Last played on
The Love-Song of the Birds
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Love-Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Love-Song of the Birds
Last played on
Caprice for solo violin, Op 1 No 5
Nicolò Paganini
Caprice for solo violin, Op 1 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
Caprice for solo violin, Op 1 No 5
Last played on
The Last Invocation
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Last Invocation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Last Invocation
Performer
Last played on
Chaconne from Partita no.2 in D minor BWV1004
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chaconne from Partita no.2 in D minor BWV1004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chaconne from Partita no.2 in D minor BWV1004
Last played on
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Variation 26)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Variation 26)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Variation 26)
Director
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Thomas Gould, Britten Sinfonia, Emer McDonough, Caroline Dearnley and Huw Watkins
West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge, UK
13
Feb
2019
Thomas Gould, Britten Sinfonia, Emer McDonough, Caroline Dearnley and Huw Watkins
Wigmore Hall, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Thomas Gould, Britten Sinfonia, Emer McDonough, Caroline Dearnley and Huw Watkins
The Halls, Norwich, UK
Back to artist