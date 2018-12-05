Thomas Gould (born 1983) is a British violinist and the leader of Aurora Orchestra and associate leader of Britten Sinfonia. Gould is best known for his playing of the classical music repertoire although he also plays a six-string electric violin and has performed jazz at Ronnie Scott's. He has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Barbican Centre and Royal Festival Hall in London, as well as Bridgewater Hall, Manchester Arena, Symphony Hall, Birmingham and National Indoor Arena.