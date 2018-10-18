Andreas BrantelidCellist. Born October 1987
Andreas Brantelid
1987-10
Andreas Brantelid Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Brantelid (born 8 October 1987) is a Swedish-Danish cellist.
He had his concerto debut at the age of 14 playing Elgar's Cello Concerto with the Royal Danish Orchestra. In 2006 he won the Eurovision Young Musicians contest, representing Sweden, and the following year he was named DR Kunstner 2007 (Artist of the Year). In 2009, Brantelid received the Danish Crown Prince Couple's Culture Prize. Andreas Brantelid has been a “Junge Wilde“ artist at the Konzerthaus Dortmund from 2012 until 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andreas Brantelid Tracks
Cello Sonata in D minor
Claude Debussy
Apres un reve (Op.7`1) arr. for cello & piano
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata no 2 in G minor, Op 117
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op 65 (2nd mvt)
Frédéric Chopin
Andante for cello & organ
Gabriel Fauré
Sonata in A minor D.821 for arpeggione (or viola or cello) and piano
Franz Schubert
Piano Quartet No.2 in G minor (Op.45)
Gabriel Fauré
Variations on a Rococo Theme for cello and orchestra, Op. 33
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Conductor
Dolly suite (Op.56), no.1; Berceuse (arr. for cello and piano)
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata in A major
César Franck
Andante for cello and organ or harmonium
Gabriel Fauré
Polska norvegien (Scandinavian Suite, third movement)
Percy Grainger
Papillon
Gabriel Fauré
Polacca for violin, cello and guitar
Nicolò Paganini
Andante con moto in C minor
Edvard Grieg
Sonata in A minor Op.36 for cello and piano
Edvard Grieg
Serenade in C major Op.10 for string trio
Erno Dohnanyi
Performer
Piano Trio in G minor, Op 8 (4th mvt)
Marianna Shirinyan
Cello Concerto in A minor (Op.129)
Robert Schumann
Past BBC Events
Festival Appearances 2014-15: Brahms Experience
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebjv4f
Colston Hall, Bristol
2014-10-08T15:43:04
8
Oct
2014
Festival Appearances 2014-15: Brahms Experience
19:30
Colston Hall, Bristol
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 14 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egmd4f
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-30T15:43:04
30
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 14 - New Generation Artists
Cadogan Hall
