Carey BlytonBorn 14 March 1932. Died 13 July 2002
Carey Blyton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56107836-48b7-4934-a4ac-f36cf6162a21
Carey Blyton Biography (Wikipedia)
Carey Blyton (14 March 1932 – 13 July 2002) was a British composer and writer best known for his song Bananas in Pyjamas (1969), which later became the theme tune for an Australian children's television series, and for his work on Doctor Who.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carey Blyton Tracks
Sort by
Bananas In Pyjamas Theme Song
Carey Blyton
Bananas In Pyjamas Theme Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bananas In Pyjamas Theme Song
Last played on
A Sherlock Holmes Suite
Carey Blyton
A Sherlock Holmes Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Sherlock Holmes Suite
Last played on
Overture: The Hobbit
Carey Blyton
Overture: The Hobbit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture: The Hobbit
Performer
Last played on
A Little Frog Music
Carey Blyton
A Little Frog Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Frog Music
Last played on
Carey Blyton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist