Philharmonia OrchestraLondon orchestra, known as New Philharmonia Orchestra from 1964-1976. Formed October 1945
Philharmonia Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Philharmonia Orchestra is a British orchestra based in London. It was founded in 1945 by Walter Legge, a classical music record producer for EMI. Among the conductors who worked with the orchestra in its early years were Richard Strauss, Wilhelm Furtwängler and Arturo Toscanini; of the Philharmonia's younger conductors, the most important to its development was Herbert von Karajan, who though never formally chief conductor was closely associated with the orchestra in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The Philharmonia became widely regarded as the finest of London's five symphony orchestras in its first two decades.
From the late 1950s to the early 1970s the orchestra's chief conductor was Otto Klemperer, with whom the orchestra gave many concerts and made numerous recordings of the core orchestral repertoire. During Klemperer's tenure Legge, citing the difficulty of maintaining the orchestra's high standards, attempted to disband it in 1964, but the players, backed by Klemperer, formed themselves into a self-governing ensemble as the New Philharmonia Orchestra. After thirteen years under this title they negotiated the rights to revert to the original name.
- John Adams: Naive and Sentimental Music - excerpt (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpg2017-08-09T11:45:00.000ZJohn Adams's Naive and Sentimental Music is conducted by its dedicatee, Esa-Pekka Salonen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05by1sk
John Adams: Naive and Sentimental Music - excerpt (2017)
Philharmonia Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Caccia a la española
Two Arabesques orch Mouton
Ballet des flocons de neige (Le voyage dans la lune)
Overture on Three Russian Themes
Vilja Lied (Act 2 The Merry Widow)
Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss (Giuditta)
Siegfried Idyll
Der Zarewitsch: Einer wird kommen
Peter and the Wolf: A Triumphant Procession; The duck is alive in the wolf
La Befana (Feste Romane)
The Red Shoes Ballet
Les Patineurs, Op 183
Antar, Op 9 (4th mvt)
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Dance of the Dryads (Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 153, 'Im Walde')
Prelude; Mazurka (Coppélia Suite)
Piano Concerto no. 2 in C minor Op. 18: iii. Allegro Scherzando
Symphony No.1 - Lento Allegro
Valse des dépêches (Les Maries de la tour Eiffel)
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Sea and Sinbad's Ship)
Concerto No 1 in E major for two pianos (3rd mt)
Um Mitternacht (Rückert-Lieder)
Tarantelle styrienne orch Ravel
Bonanza
Concierto De Aranjuez For Guitar And Orchestra 1st Movement: Allegro Con Spirito
Slavonic Dances, Op 46
Piano Concerto No 2
The Mystery of Time
Oberon (Overture)
Syliva (Prelude)
Légende Op. 17
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
The Big Country (opening titles)
Mysteries of the Macabre (For Coloratura and Ensemble)
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
A London Symphony (2nd mvt)
Hansel Und Gretel (Overture)
Henry V Suite: 5. Agincourt Song
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Neptune, the mystic [with female chorus]
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Mars, the bringer of war
Concerto In E Minor Op.64 For Violin And Orchestra
Jeux d'eau
Heroic Elegy, Op 36
Pulcinella (Overture)
Phaëton, Op 39
Jubel-Overture, Op 59
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 36: Mahler, Wagner and Webern
Proms 2017: Prom 24: Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts John Adams
Proms 2016: Prom 32
Proms 2015: Prom 53: Bartók – The Miraculous Mandarin; Shostakovich – Orango
Proms 2013: Prom 63: Mozart, Peter Eötvös & Bruckner
Philharmonia Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Perfect three part harmony?
-
Neptune, the Mystic
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Claire Booth: is the scherzo from Bruckner's 8th Symphony in 3/4 or 6/8?
-
Beethoven: Symphony No 7 in A major – excerpt (Prom 74)
-
Brahms: Variations on the St Anthony Chorale, Op 56a – excerpt (Prom 74)
-
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines