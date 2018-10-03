Nicholas Childs
Nicholas Childs
Nicholas Childs Tracks
Academic Festival Overture
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Metropolis 1927
Peter Graham
Last played on
Grand March arr Fernie (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Penny Lane
McCartney, John Lennon, Black Dyke Band, Fernie & Nicholas Childs
Last played on
Toccata from Organ Symphony No 5
Charles‐Marie Widor
Music Arranger
Last played on
New York Movie (world premiere)
Peter Graham
Narrator
Radio City
Peter Graham
Narrator
Une Vie de matelot
Robert Farnon
Pageantry: Jousts
Herbert Howells
Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson
Last played on
Zeibekikos - Greek Dance
Philip Wilby
Last played on
A Breathless Alleluia
Philip Wilby
Last played on
1st Movement - Cornet Concerto
Martin Ellerby
Last played on
William Tell Overture
Gioachino Rossini
Performer
Last played on
1812 Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Performer
Last played on
Fire In The Blood
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Alone Yet Not Alone
Bruce Broughton
James Bond Suite 007
Barry
Through The Flames
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue arr Fernie - Fugue
William Walton
Last played on
Streamline Peaks
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Last played on
Journey Into Freedom (Part)
Eric Ball
Last played on
Rondo from Cornet Concerto
Edward Gregson
Last played on
Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Last played on
Recuerdos De La Alhambra
Francisco Tárrega
Last played on
Cornet Concerto: 3rd mvt Rondo
Edward Gregson
Last played on
Local Hero: Going Home
Mark Knopfler
Last played on
To Boldly Go
Peter Graham
Abide with me
Lyte
Mack The Knife
Weill, Brecht, Black Dyke Band, Richards & Nicholas Childs
Composer
A Troika? Tidy!
Karl Jenkins
Where Eagles Sing
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Last played on
Blue Thunder
Dan Price
Last played on
Rocket Man
Elton John
Last played on
Symphony Of Scarlet And Gold
Peter Graham
Last played on
Trumpets Wild
Harold L. Walters
Last played on
Miss Blue Bonnet
Frank Simon
Last played on
Queensbury
James Kaye, Black Dyke Reunion Band & Nicholas Childs
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Greek Dance from Concerto for Euphonium
Philip Wilby
Last played on
Cantilena
Philip Sparke
Last played on
Toccata from 5th Symphony
Charles‐Marie Widor
Last played on
The Lark In The Clear Air
Trad.
Music Arranger
Singer
Last played on
Valiant & True
Stephen Roberts, Black Dyke Band & Nicholas Childs
Composer
Last played on
Journey of the Lone Wolf
Simon Dobson, Nicholas Childs & Black Dyke Band
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 20 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-28T15:45:49
28
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 20 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
