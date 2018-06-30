Florian Hecker was born in 1975 in Augsburg, Germany. He was raised in Kissing, Germany and studied Computational Linguistics and Psycholinguistics at Ludwig Maximilian Universität, Munich and Fine Arts at the Akademie der Bildenden Künste, Vienna, where he received his diploma in 2003. He lives and works in Vienna and Kissing, Germany.

In performances, publications and installations, Hecker deals with specific compositional developments of post-war modernity, electro-acoustic music as well as other, non-musical disciplines. He dramatizes space, time and self-perception in his sonic works by isolating specific auditory events in their singularity, thus stretching the boundaries of their materialization. Their objectual autonomy is exposed while simultaneously evoking sensations, memories and associations in an immersive intensity.

Solo exhibitions include: MMK, Museum für Moderne Kunst, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; IKON Gallery, Birmingham and Chisenhale Gallery, London, all in 2010. Bawag Contemporary, Vienna, 2009; Sadie Coles HQ, London, 2008 and Galerie Neu, Berlin, 2007.