Lisa EkdahlBorn 29 July 1971
Lisa Ekdahl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-07-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/560c4706-0868-4c89-be8b-b26fb7754aba
Lisa Ekdahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Ekdahl (born July 29, 1971 in Hägersten, Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish singer and songwriter in popular music. She has so far released 10 albums, most of them in the Swedish language but some entirely in English. Her voice has been described as "child-like" and "soft, supple and smooth". Her Swedish lyrics have been praised.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Ekdahl Tracks
Sort by
Lush Life
Lisa Ekdahl
Lush Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lush Life
Last played on
Vem Vet
Lisa Ekdahl
Vem Vet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vem Vet
Last played on
I'll Be Around
Lisa Ekdahl
I'll Be Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Around
Last played on
Don't Stop
Lisa Ekdahl
Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Give Me That Slow Knowing Smile
Lisa Ekdahl
Give Me That Slow Knowing Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me That Slow Knowing Smile
Last played on
Lisa Ekdahl Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist