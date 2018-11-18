The Nerves70s power pop trio. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1978
The Nerves were a mid-1970s American power pop trio, based in Los Angeles, featuring guitarist Jack Lee, bassist Peter Case, and drummer Paul Collins. All three members composed songs and sang. They managed an international tour in the U.S. and Canada, including dates with The Ramones, and performances for the troops as part of the United Services Organization (USO).
Hanging On The Telephone
When You Find Out
