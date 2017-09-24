Joe BarbieriBorn 14 December 1973
Joe Barbieri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/560a2b78-2ac6-4af6-9980-1e51c2be86d1
Joe Barbieri Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Barbieri (born December 14, 1973, Naples, Italy) is a singer, songwriter, and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Barbieri Tracks
Sort by
Zenzero E Cannella
Joe Barbieri
Zenzero E Cannella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zenzero E Cannella
Last played on
Come Una Casa
Joe Barbieri
Come Una Casa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Una Casa
Diamoci Del Tu
Joe Barbieri
Diamoci Del Tu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamoci Del Tu
Sostanza E Forma
Joe Barbieri
Sostanza E Forma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sostanza E Forma
Joe Barbieri Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist