Tess Mattisson (born February 13, 1978), is a Swedish singer. Her mother is of Swedish/Belgian origin and her father of Finnish/Indian origin. She worked as a dancer and back-up singer for Rob'n'Raz, Dr. Alban, Basic Element and Drömhus. Before pursuing a solo career, she and DJ/producer Andréz formed the eurodance duo La Cream. She has also studied French for three years.