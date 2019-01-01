TessMattisson. Born 13 February 1978
Tess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/560a1d71-d6fb-4046-84b2-d619f48bcddd
Tess Biography (Wikipedia)
Tess Mattisson (born February 13, 1978), is a Swedish singer. Her mother is of Swedish/Belgian origin and her father of Finnish/Indian origin. She worked as a dancer and back-up singer for Rob'n'Raz, Dr. Alban, Basic Element and Drömhus. Before pursuing a solo career, she and DJ/producer Andréz formed the eurodance duo La Cream. She has also studied French for three years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tess Tracks
Sort by
Tess Links
Back to artist