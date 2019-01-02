LaurelLaurel Arnell-Cullen, UK Indie Pop. Born 7 May 1994
Laurel
1994-05-07
Laurel Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurel Arnell-Cullen, better known as Laurel, is a British indie musician based in London. Laurel received critical acclaim for writing, recording and producing all her music in her bedroom studio in London.
Laurel Performances & Interviews
Laurel Tracks
The Trail Of The Lonesome Pine
Adored
Life Worth Living
Same Mistakes
Lovesick
Same Mistakes (Live Recording from Maida Vale)
Crave (Radio 1 Session,18 July 2018)
Same Mistakes (Radio 1 Session,18 July 2018)
Life Worth Living (Radio 1 Session,18 July 2018)
Lovesick (Radio 1 Session,18 July 2018)
Crave
Lost In The Crowd
Life Worth Living (Session Track)
Crazy
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Laurel, Art School Girlfriend and Ellie Bleach
The Old Blue Last, London, UK
11
Mar
2019
Laurel, KT Tunstall
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
12
Mar
2019
Laurel, KT Tunstall
Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton, UK
14
Mar
2019
Laurel, KT Tunstall
J1, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
15
Mar
2019
Laurel, KT Tunstall
The Forum, Bath, Bath, UK
